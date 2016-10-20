FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment announces FY17 forecast, updates on events concerning Crown employees
October 20, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment announces FY17 forecast, updates on events concerning Crown employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* No change to previous market guidance for FY17 capex or future capex profile for major growth projects

* Skycity is closely monitoring recent events concerning Crown employees being detained by chinese authorities

* Skycity is "confident" that its contractors comply with all relevant laws and regulations in China

* None of Skycity's contractors have been questioned or detained as part of this investigation

* Qtrly group normalised revenue NZ$262.1 million versus NZ$277.9 million last year

* Financial impact remains highly uncertain, but is likely to be adverse over the short-to-medium term

* Auckland to return to growth for the remainder of fy17

* "Challenging trading conditions to persist in Darwin over the near-term"

* IB activity to weaken further following recent developments in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

