FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Microsoft reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Microsoft reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.60 GAAP, and $0.76 non-GAAP

* Quarterly Windows OEM revenue was flat year-over-year

* Quarterly revenue was $20.5 billion GAAP, and $22.3 billion non-GAAP

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $21.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 9 percent (up 10% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing declined 2 percent (down 1 percent in constant currency) to $9.3 billion

* Quarterly phone revenue declined 72 percent (down 71% in constant currency)

* Quarterly gaming revenue declined 5 percent (down 4% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes grew 6 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency) to $6.7 billion

* Quarterly Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue was flat year-over-year (up 2 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in Intelligent Cloud grew 8 percent (up 10 percent in constant currency) to $6.4 billion

* Quarterly Office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 5 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 11 percent (up 13 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Office consumer products and cloud services revenue grew 8 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Azure revenue grew 116 percent (up 121 percent in constant currency) with Azure compute usage more than doubling year-over-year

* Expects to close acquisition of LinkedIn Corporation and sale of entry-level feature phone business in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Quarterly Dynamics products and cloud services revenue grew 11 percent (up 13 percent in constant currency)

* Expects to close acquisition of LinkedIn corporation and sale of entry-level feature phone business in Q2 of fiscal year 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eW79l4 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.