Oct 21 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* For month ended september 30, consolidated loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $28.6 million - SEC Filing

* Company's liquidity position consisted of $1,167.8 million of cash and cash equivalents at september 30, 2016

* Company's liquidity position includes $702.1 million held by debtor entities