10 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital Group says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by Government of Canada
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital Group says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by Government of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home capital statement on impact of mortgage insurance rule changes

* Home Capital Group Inc says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by government of Canada

* Home capital -anticipates certain limitations placed by government could significantly reduce co's ability to profitably originate and fund certain mortgages

* Home capital group inc - anticipates negative impact on net income before tax to be "relatively limited", approximately $6.5 million

* Expects these changes could result in a decline of up to 60% in new "accelerator" originations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
