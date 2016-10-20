BRIEF-Home Capital Group says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by Government of Canada

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home capital statement on impact of mortgage insurance rule changes

* Home Capital Group Inc says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by government of Canada

* Home capital -anticipates certain limitations placed by government could significantly reduce co's ability to profitably originate and fund certain mortgages

* Home capital group inc - anticipates negative impact on net income before tax to be "relatively limited", approximately $6.5 million

* Expects these changes could result in a decline of up to 60% in new "accelerator" originations