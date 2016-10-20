BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming obtained commitment for equity financing from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets consortium related to acquisition of GRail

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming-Related to acquisition of GRail, co obtained commitment for equity financing from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets consortium

* Genesee & Wyoming - Entered amendment to the second amended and restated senior secured syndicated facility agreement, dated as of March 20, 2015

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc- Amended agreement permits, G&W to enter into partnership transaction and GRail transaction

* Genesee & Wyoming - At closing of deal, Mira will contribute $489 million at current exchange rates in cash,shareholder loans to G&W Australia Holdings

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc- Amendment agreement also permits repayment in full and termination of obligations of partnership and its under credit agreement

* Genesee & Wyoming-Amendment allows increasing size of permitted incremental facilities to permit incurrence of up to $575 million of incremental facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2eWjYvs] Further company coverage: