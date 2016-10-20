BRIEF-Lundin Mining extends credit agreement term
* Lundin Mining announces amendment to credit agreement to extend term to 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* Sees 2016 Dunkin' Donuts US comp store sales growth of 0-2 percent
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Sees slightly positive comparable store sales growth for Baskin-Robbins U.S. for FY 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2eoLKgD) Further company coverage:
* Lundin Mining announces amendment to credit agreement to extend term to 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BSB Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 79%
Oct 21 Australian shares will likely start Friday's session flat with a negative bias, as a stronger U.S. dollar jolted down oil prices after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the door open to further monetary stimulus in future. The U.S. dollar rose as the euro fell to a four-month low following the ECB's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, while keeping a range of options open for more stimulus in December, ending talk that it might taper its 1.7 trillion euro asset-