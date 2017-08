Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hellaby Holdings Ltd

* Sent a letter to shareholders in regards to unsolicited takeover offer from bapcor.

* Independent directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer is opportunistic

* Shareholders are recommended to do nothing in regards to bapcor offer until they receive recommendation from independent directors

* "There is no benefit in shareholders accepting bapcor offer early" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: