10 months ago
BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies CEO Anil Khandekar steps down
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 20, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies CEO Anil Khandekar steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd

* Automotive Stampings and Assemblies -Anil Khandekar, manager designated as chief executive officer of the company has stepped down Source text - Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited has informed the Exchange that Mr. Anil Khandekar, Manager designated as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company has stepped down from his position to be effective from date of his relieving to pursue his interest elsewhere. This will be placed for noting at the ensuing Board Meeting of the Company scheduled on October 28, 2016. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
