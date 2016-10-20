BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials updates on potential default on loan facilities

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :
* “company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other loan facilities”
* received letter stating co’s suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank
* received letter stating co’s suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank
* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million
* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong
* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong
* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million
* a unit of company was unable to repay bank borrowings of approximately rmb23.0 million that have fallen due Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: