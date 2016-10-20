FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials updates on potential default on loan facilities
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 3:21 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials updates on potential default on loan facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :

* “company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other loan facilities”

* received letter stating co’s suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank

* received letter stating co’s suspension of trading resulted in breach of undertaking under its term loan facility with bank

* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million

* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong

* Group received a letter from a bank in hong kong

* Principal amount outstanding under facility agreement is hk$150.0 million

* a unit of company was unable to repay bank borrowings of approximately rmb23.0 million that have fallen due Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.