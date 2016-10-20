FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mgt to begin trading ticker symbol "MGTI" on Oct 20th
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mgt to begin trading ticker symbol "MGTI" on Oct 20th

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mgt Capital Investments Inc -

* Mgt comments on NYSE delisting; common stock to begin trading on the OTC exchange under ticker symbol "MGTI" on October 20th

* Company has not sold or disposed of its principal operating assets

* Company considering appealing NYSE ruling

* On October 19, received a letter from NYSE stating that its staff determined to commence proceedings to delist co's stock

* "Company knows of no facts or circumstances that would lead nyse regulation to reach its unilateral decision" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
