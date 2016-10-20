FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH did not achieve primary endpoint
October 20, 2016 / 2:20 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH did not achieve primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead announces top-line phase 2 results for GS-4997 (Selonsertib) in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD)

* Gilead Sciences Inc - GS-4997 demonstrates anti-fibrotic activity in open-label phase 2 NASH study

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Data support plans to advance GS-4997 into phase 3 clinical trials

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Due to insufficient evidence of efficacy, Gilead has decided not to pursue phase 3 studies of GS-4997 in PAH or DKD at this time

* Gilead Sciences - GS-4997 was well tolerated with no dose-related increase in incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events or serious adverse events

* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study in DKD did not achieve its primary endpoint based on a preliminary analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

