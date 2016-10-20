FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir And Voxilaprevir
October 20, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir And Voxilaprevir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir and Voxilaprevir in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced genotype 1-6 chronic HCV-infected patients

* Gilead Sciences Inc - U.S. Nda planned for Q4 2016

* GILEAD SCIENCES-patients with sof/vel/vox for 12 or 8 weeks had similar overall incidence of adverse events compared to placebo-treated or SOF/VEL-treated patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

