10 months ago
BRIEF-Longitech Smart Energy Holding entered into placing agreement
October 20, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Longitech Smart Energy Holding entered into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd

* Co entered into placing agreement with Guotai Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

* Aggregate gross and net proceeds from placing will be HK$205.7 million and approximately HK$202 million, respectively

* Intends to use HK$80 million for development of cloud platform system and HK$90 million for development of energy projects

* Placing agent has agreed to place a maximum of 121 million placing at placing price of HK$1.70 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

