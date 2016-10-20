BRIEF-Longitech Smart Energy Holding entered into placing agreement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd

* Co entered into placing agreement with Guotai Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

* Aggregate gross and net proceeds from placing will be HK$205.7 million and approximately HK$202 million, respectively

* Intends to use HK$80 million for development of cloud platform system and HK$90 million for development of energy projects

* Placing agent has agreed to place a maximum of 121 million placing at placing price of HK$1.70 per placing share