October 20, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group updates on acquisition of interest in Bang & Olufsen A/S and Balanorm Beo (Beijing) Trading Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sparkle Roll Group Ltd :

* Purchasers entered in sale and purchase agreement with vendors and guarantor

* Deal for consideration of hk$494.1 million

* Prc jv will become an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Acquisition of about 15.09% shareholding in bang & olufsen a/s & 49% equity interests in balanorm beo (beijing) trading development Ltd

* "upon completion, company will become a single largest shareholder of b&o"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

