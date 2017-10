Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vantage Development SA :

* Its unit, VD Sp. z o. o. Mieszkania XV sp. k., signs 12.6 million zloty ($3.2 million) net deal with Erbud SA for construction works concerning building construction with infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9570 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)