Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into an agreement with People's Government Of Minzhong Town of Zhongshan municipal

* On signing agreement, company will pay an earnest money of rmb1 million to Minzhong town government

* Deal with intent of developing a government owned land located at Shoumei village into a village tourist area