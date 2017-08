Oct 20 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :

* Further progress towards completion of 1.2 bln stg acquisition of Penton Information Services following U.S. antitrust clearance

* All U.S. competition clearance processes under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 are now complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)