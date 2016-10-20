FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut local government credit faces state budgetary challenges, dim economy
October 20, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut local government credit faces state budgetary challenges, dim economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* s&p - connecticut local government credit faces state budgetary challenges, dim economy

* s&p on connecticut - high property tax burden, potential cuts in municipal aid, local pension pressures may dampen credit quality

* s&p on connecticut - while credit conditions among local governments in state are stable, there are substantial headwinds creating budgetary challenges

