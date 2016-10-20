FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aubay Q3 revenue 75.8 million euros, up 16.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aubay SA :

* Q3 revenue 75.8 million euros ($82.86 million) versus 64.9 million euros a year ago, up 16.8 percent

* Board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 0.18 euros, which will be detached at the end of trading on 7 November and paid on 10 November 2016

* Thanks to persistently robust demand amongst customers in the fourth quarter of 2016, the group can look forward to a strong finish to the year Source text: bit.ly/2ekE01W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
