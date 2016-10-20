FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oji Holdings' operating profit for April-Sept likely rose 16% on year to about 33 billion Yen - Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oji Holdings' operating profit for April-Sept likely rose 16% on year to about 33 billion Yen - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Oji Holdings Corp's operating profit for the April-September period likely rose 16% on the year to about 33 billion Yen ($317 million) - Nikkei

* Oji Holding Corp's sales for April-Sept period likely fell 3% to around 700 billion Yen, in part due to sluggish Brazilian operations, Yen's appreciation

* For full year through March, Oji Holdings has projected sales edging down to 1.43 trillion yen, with operating profit sliding 2% to 72 billion yen Source text (s.nikkei.com/2ebXx6M) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.