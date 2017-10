Oct 20 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Plc

* Samarco - rejection of charges

* Says notes statement by federal prosecutors office that it has filed charges before federal courts of Ponte Nova, Minas Gerais against co’s Brazil unit

* Says BHP Billiton Brasil rejects outright charges against company and affected individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)