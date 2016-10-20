BRIEF-La-Z-Boy expects sales for 2017 Q2 to be 1.0-2.5 pct lower

Oct 21 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc :

* La-Z-Boy comments on business in advance of high point furniture market

* Anticipate sales for fiscal 2017 q2 to be 1.0% to 2.5% lower than last year's second-quarter sales of $382.9 million.

* Expect earnings per share for fiscal 2017 q2 to be in range of $0.37 to $0.39

* In light of weaker demand throughout retail home furnishings sector, anticipate sales for fiscal 2017 q2 lower than last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: