BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan amends its U.S. defined benefit retirement plans

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Amended its U.S. Defined benefit retirement plans to discontinue further benefit accruals at end of year

* Amended contribution retirement plans for most of U.S. Employees to add automatic co contribution equal to 4% of base pay starting Jan 1

* Amendment,with co's current contribution, gives U.S. Employees opportunity to receive contribution of up to 7% of eligible base pay