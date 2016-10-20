FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan amends its U.S. defined benefit retirement plans
October 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan amends its U.S. defined benefit retirement plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Amended its U.S. Defined benefit retirement plans to discontinue further benefit accruals at end of year

* Amended contribution retirement plans for most of U.S. Employees to add automatic co contribution equal to 4% of base pay starting Jan 1

* Amendment,with co's current contribution, gives U.S. Employees opportunity to receive contribution of up to 7% of eligible base pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
