BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says unit entered into amendment of debt securitization
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 9:05 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says unit entered into amendment of debt securitization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Co, unit entered into amendment to $350.0 million term debt securitization completed on july 16, 2010

* Amends to issued refinance class a notes issued by unit by redeeming $203 million of class a 2010 notes

* Amendment amended 2010 debt securitization to, among others,to refinance class b 2010 notes by redeeming $12 million of class b 2010 notes

* Amendment extends reinvestment period applicable to 2010 issuer to july 20, 2018 - sec filing

* Amendment amended 2010 debt securitization to issue new class b-refi 2010 notes in an aggregate amount of $10.0 million

* Amends to refinance issued class a notes issued by unit by issuing new class a-refi 2010 notes in principal amount of $205 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

