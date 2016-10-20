BRIEF-Alimera Sciences strengthens financial position

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera sciences strengthens financial position

* Under amendment, hercules has agreed to provide limited up to $10 million in additional financing upon achievement of certain revenue milestones

* Under amendment, interest-only payment period has been extended by 18 months, through november 2018

* Unit amended its $35 million term loan agreement with hercules capital, inc

* Term loan will accrue interest from and after date of amendment at greater of 11% or 7.5% plus prime rate per annum

* Amortization of term loan is now expected to start in december 2018 with 24 equal monthly payments of principal and interest

* Amendment provides co with potential to access additional funds for expansion elsewhere in europe among others