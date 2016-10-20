FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gas Natural- entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with Bank Of America, N.A.-SEC filing
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gas Natural- entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with Bank Of America, N.A.-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural Inc - entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with bank of america, n.a. -sec filing

* Gas natural inc- credit facility has a maturity date of october 19, 2021- sec filing

* Gas Natural - credit agreement provides for a $42 million unsecured revolving credit facility which incurs variable interest on a grid structure

* Gas Natural -on October 19 entered into note purchase agreement in a private placement of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 4.23 pct senior notes

* Gas Natural -under note purcahse agreement, senior note is a 12-year term note due october 19, 2028 and bears a 4.23 pct fixed interest rate payable semiannually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.