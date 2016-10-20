BRIEF-Gas Natural- entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with Bank Of America, N.A.-SEC filing

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural Inc - entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with bank of america, n.a. -sec filing

* Gas natural inc- credit facility has a maturity date of october 19, 2021- sec filing

* Gas Natural - credit agreement provides for a $42 million unsecured revolving credit facility which incurs variable interest on a grid structure

* Gas Natural -on October 19 entered into note purchase agreement in a private placement of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 4.23 pct senior notes

* Gas Natural -under note purcahse agreement, senior note is a 12-year term note due october 19, 2028 and bears a 4.23 pct fixed interest rate payable semiannually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: