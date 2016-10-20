FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services through unit entered into amendment to its Master Repurchase Agreement dated as of June 26, 2012
October 20, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services through unit entered into amendment to its Master Repurchase Agreement dated as of June 26, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc co through unit entered into amendment to its Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2012

* Pennymac Financial Services-Uncommitted amount of maximum purchase price provided for in Citi Repurchase Agreement increased from $50 million to $250 million

* Pennymac Financial Services - Entered into another amendment to Citi Repurchase Agreement to extend maturity date of agreement from Oct 20 to Dec 2 Source text: [bit.ly/2elxiZH] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
