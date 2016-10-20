FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pumpkin Patch says business remains "significantly" capital constrained
October 20, 2016 / 9:20 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Pumpkin Patch says business remains "significantly" capital constrained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pumpkin Patch Ltd :

* Business remains significantly over-leveraged and capital constrained

* “Banking facilities are in place”

* Shareholders should note that it is highly unlikely that there is any residual value in company’s equity

* “ability to move forward from here is impacted by lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment”

* Lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment, represents a material risk to ongoing viability of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

