BRIEF-Pumpkin Patch says business remains "significantly" capital constrained

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pumpkin Patch Ltd :

* Business remains significantly over-leveraged and capital constrained

* “Banking facilities are in place”

* Shareholders should note that it is highly unlikely that there is any residual value in company’s equity

* “ability to move forward from here is impacted by lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment”

* Lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment, represents a material risk to ongoing viability of business