10 months ago
BRIEF-Healthscope says slower-than-expected revenue growth in hospitals in Q1
October 20, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Healthscope says slower-than-expected revenue growth in hospitals in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd :

* announces market update

* Company has experienced slower than expected revenue growth in hospitals in q1

* Healthscope remains confident that industry fundamentals have not changed

* Projects are expected to deliver strong earnings growth as they complete and earnings ramp up over time

* Seen impact number of our hospitals resulting in increased variability in volumes and case mix month to month in q1 and particularly in september

* If trend for q1 was to continue, it is likely that operating ebitda growth for our hospitals division would be flat year on year

* Long term demand outlook for hospitals division remains strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
