10 months ago
BRIEF-HCL Technologies Sept-qtr profit rises around 16 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HCL Technologies Sept-qtr profit rises around 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd

* HCL Technologies consol sept quarter net profit 20.16 billion rupees - TV

* HCL Technologies C Vijayakumar takes over as CEO - TV

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 115.19 billion rupees

* HCL Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 19.71 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 17.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.97 billion rupees The alerts for profit and CEO appointment was first sourced from TV and later verified with a press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Source text: bit.ly/2eyIdLV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
