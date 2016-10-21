FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comvita signs MOU with China Resources NG Fung
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Comvita signs MOU with China Resources NG Fung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd :

* Signed a MOU with China Resources NG Fung regarding co-operation in Hong Kong and Mainland China market places.

* Placement undertaken to China Resources NG Fung of 2mln new ordinary shares in comvita at $10.60 per share

* Deal bringing China Resources NG Fung's existing stake of less than 5% in comvita to approximately 9.0%

* China Resources NG Fung to assist in stocking Comvita products in stores operated by China Resources NG Fung's affiliate retailers in HK, PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

