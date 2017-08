Oct 21 (Reuters) - Volvo AB

* Q3 adjusted operating income in Q3 2016 amounted to SEK 4,846 m

* Volvo AB says better underlying performance offset impact from lower volumes

* Q3 sales decreased by 6% to sek 69 billion

* Reuters poll: Volvo Q3 adjusted operating income seen at SEK 4.83 billion