Oct 21 (Reuters) - Netent AB

* 9M EPS 1.48 SEK/shr

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 129.4 (105.3) million, an increase of 22.9 pct

* Q3 revenues increased by 27.7 pct to SEK 357.4 (279.8) million

* Reuters poll: NetEnt Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 360 mln , EBIT at SEK 131 mln