Oct 21 (Reuters) - Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :

* H1 financial result improved by 14,829 Swiss francs compared to the previous year to -832,389 Swiss francs

* H1 Swiss GAAP FER net profit 1.2 million Swiss francs versus 3.1 million Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)