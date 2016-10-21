FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Computacenter says Q3 revenue up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Q3 2016 trading statement

* Overall revenue for Q3 was up 2 pct to 735 mln stg(2015: 721 mln stg) on an as reported basis

* Year-to-date revenue grew by 4 pct on an as reported basis, and reduced by 2 pct in constant currency

* Group services revenue grew by 4 pct on an as reported basis and reduced by 1 pct in constant currency in Q3

* Outlook for group's trading result for whole of 2016 remains in line with board's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
