Oct 21 Elliott Advisors UK Limited:

* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions

* Which own over 20 pct of SLM Solutions, announced intends to reject GE Germany current tender offer for outstanding shares of SLM

* Believes that GE's offer is not in best interests of SLM shareholders