BRIEF-GE bid target Arcam posts Q3 loss, sees hesitant market
* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders
Oct 21 Elliott Advisors UK Limited:
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
* Which own over 20 pct of SLM Solutions, announced intends to reject GE Germany current tender offer for outstanding shares of SLM
* Believes that GE's offer is not in best interests of SLM shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.
UFA, Russia, Oct 21 Rustem Khamitov, President of Russia's internal Republic of Bashkortostan, said on Friday it was unlikely that Russian oil major Rosneft will offer to buy its 25-percent stake in Bashneft.