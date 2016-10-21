FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Laura Ashley says to cease trading in its concessions within Homebase stores
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Laura Ashley says to cease trading in its concessions within Homebase stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :

* Further to acquisition of Homebase by Wesfarmers, it will cease to trade in its concessions within Homebase stores

* Closure of its concessions from Homebase stores will take place during Q2 of 2017

* Does not expect there to be a material impact on group

* Anticipates that majority of trade that it receives from these concessions will be redirected to other Laura Ashley stores and website operated by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

