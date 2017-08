Oct 21 (Reuters) - DGC One AB

* Q3 net sales 178,7 million SEK (149,0)

* Q3 operating profit 20,4 million SEK (19,1)

* Q3 operating margin 11.4 pct (12.8)

* Says fiber rollout in business area Data Communicating squeezing margins

* Says has good tailwind in business area IT Operations Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)