Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc

* On 20 oct, board authorized corp to enter into MOC with Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co., Ltd

* MOC to evaluate economic feasibility of providing trade financing to FNI'S operations in Ipilan, Palawan Mine

* MOC for an estimated total investment of around $500mln to $700 million