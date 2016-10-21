BRIEF-HCL Technologies to buy Butler America Aerospace for $85 mln

Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd :
* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 6 per equity share
* Says FY'17 revenues are expected to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% in constant currency
* Says FY'17 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%
* Says Sept qtr attrition in IT services (LTM) 18.6 pct
* Says Sept qtr gross employee addition 9,083
* Says clients added in Sept qtr up 6.5 pct
* Says HCL has entered into an agreement to acquire Butler America Aerospace, LLC
* Says consideration for the proposed transaction is USD 85.0 million to be paid in cash
* Says proposed acquisition will exclude the staffing business of Butler America Inc
* Says transaction when consummated is likely to be EPS accretive
* Says deal expected to be completed by December 31 , 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2ds1l27 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)