10 months ago
BRIEF-HCL Technologies to buy Butler America Aerospace for $85 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HCL Technologies to buy Butler America Aerospace for $85 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd :

* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 6 per equity share

* Says FY'17 revenues are expected to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% in constant currency

* Says FY'17 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%

* Says Sept qtr attrition in IT services (LTM) 18.6 pct

* Says Sept qtr gross employee addition 9,083

* Says clients added in Sept qtr up 6.5 pct

* Says HCL has entered into an agreement to acquire Butler America Aerospace, LLC

* Says consideration for the proposed transaction is USD 85.0 million to be paid in cash

* Says proposed acquisition will exclude the staffing business of Butler America Inc

* Says transaction when consummated is likely to be EPS accretive

* Says deal expected to be completed by December 31 , 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2ds1l27 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
