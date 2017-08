Oct 21 (Reuters) - CFT :

* For first nine months of year, group reported consolidated revenue of 612.7 million Swiss francs ($615.96 million), compared with 623.8 million Swiss francs in same period in 2015

* 9-month group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 662.5 million Swiss francs compared with 669.3 million Swiss francs in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9947 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)