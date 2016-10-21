FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Telia Q3 core operating profit in line with forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telia Q3 core operating profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Telia

* Q3 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased 1.5 percent to sek 6,850 million (6,957)

* In reported currency, net sales decreased 0.9 percent to SEK 21,524 million (21,712)

* Says a provision of sek 12.5 billion was recorded in quarter for settlement proposed by u.s. and Dutch authorities

* Reuters poll: Telia Q3 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.9 billion, revenues at sek 21.5 billion

* Says after many months, we have now reached a point where we will together with Turkcell explore a joint divestment of fintur holdings, this will most likely happen in 2017

* Says full year outlook is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.