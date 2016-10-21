BRIEF-Telia Q3 core operating profit in line with forecasts

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Telia

* Q3 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased 1.5 percent to sek 6,850 million (6,957)

* In reported currency, net sales decreased 0.9 percent to SEK 21,524 million (21,712)

* Says a provision of sek 12.5 billion was recorded in quarter for settlement proposed by u.s. and Dutch authorities

* Reuters poll: Telia Q3 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.9 billion, revenues at sek 21.5 billion

* Says after many months, we have now reached a point where we will together with Turkcell explore a joint divestment of fintur holdings, this will most likely happen in 2017

* Says full year outlook is unchanged