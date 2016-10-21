FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orange Belgium SA Q3 revenue EUR 311.1 million
October 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orange Belgium SA Q3 revenue EUR 311.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Orange Belgium SA

* Q3 consolidated revenue EUR 311.1 million versus EUR 306.0 million in Reuters Poll

* Q3 EBITDA EUR 92.2 million versus EUR 84.1 million in Reuters Poll

* Orange Belgium SA - revising FY EBITDA guidance to ‘between 280 and 300 million euros including 15 million euros cable costs’ from ‘between 285 and 305 million euros

* Orange Belgium SA - postpaid customer base grew by 3.5 thousand customers in q3 of 2016

* Total number connected sim cards at end of q3 5.92 million versus 5.67 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

