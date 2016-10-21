FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Also Holding 9-month profit up 56.7 pct at 44.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG :

* 9-month sales increased to 5,586.8 million euros ($6.09 billion) compared to 5,483.7 million euros (+ 1.9 percent) in the same period last year

* 9-month profit rose from 28.4 million euros to 44.5 million euros(+ 56.7 percent)

* 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) reached 63.6 million euros compared to 45.7 million euros in the previous year (+ 39.2 percent)

* Is expecting to increase the company's profit in the full year 2016 significantly compared to the previous year Source text: bit.ly/2ezDMlb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

