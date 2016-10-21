FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter Q3 rental income rises to SEK 331 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* 9M rental income for period amounted to 992 million Swedish crowns ($112 million) (967 million crowns year ago)

* 9M property management income amounted to 406 million crowns (383 million crowns year ago)

* 9M profit after tax was 566 million crowns (293 million crowns year ago)

* Q3 rental income 331 million crowns versus 320 million crowns year ago

* Q3 property management income 147 million crowns versus 129 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8930 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
