10 months ago
BRIEF-Tomtom Q3 revenue down at 239 million euros
October 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tomtom Q3 revenue down at 239 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tomtom NV :

* Q3 revenue of 239 million euros ($260.41 million) (Q3 2015: 254 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA of 33 million euros (Q3 2015: 33 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted EPS of 0.05 euro (Q3 2015: 0.05 euro)

* Q3 automotive revenue 31.3 million euros versus 26.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 net cash position 81 million euros versus 94 million euros year ago

* Now expects full year group revenue of around 980 million euros, down from previous guidance of around 1,050 million euros

* Outlook for adjusted EPS of around 0.23 euro is unchanged

* "Our revenue mix is shifting towards high gross margin, recurring data, software & services income"

* Consumer PND markets have been weak over recent periods

* European PND market is experiencing a faster rate of unit decline compared with first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

