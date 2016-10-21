FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave reconfirms 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Nv :

* Outlook reconfirmed: EPS growth 2016 at lower end of 6 pct - 9 pct range

* 2016 dividend proposal of 3.08 euros

* Gross rental income for the first three quarters of 2016 amounted to 173.1 million euros, an increase of 15.4 pct compared to the same period in 2015

* Occupancy of shopping centres as at September 30, 2016 stood at 95.1 pct (an increase of 30 bps compared to June 30)

* To remain active in Finland

* Has decided that this is not right timing for a disposal of its Finnish asset

* The recent bankruptcy of Anttila is expected to impact rental income as from the last quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

