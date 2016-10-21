BRIEF-IHG says Q3 room revenue growth slows

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* Third quarter trading update

* Global Q3 comparable revPAR up 1.3 pct, and up 1.8 pct Q3 YTD

* Enhanced global scale: 7k rooms opened in Q3, increasing net system size 3.8 pct YoY to 754k rooms

* Building future growth: 19k rooms signed; highest for Q3 since 2008, taking pipeline to 230k rooms

* Despite uncertain environment in some markets, we remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - CEO

* Looking ahead, while industry revPAR growth has slowed, fundamentals for sector, and particularly for IHG, remain compelling - CEO

* Americas revpar was up 1.9 pct in Q3, and 2.2 pct Q3 YTD

* In Americas, performance continued to be impacted by our concentration in oil producing markets, where revPAR was down 7.3 pct

* RevPAR growth in UK reflects solid trading in provinces partially offset by flat performance in London, where industry-wide supply increases impact

* Ongoing challenging trading conditions in France, Turkey and Belgium resulted in significant revPAR declines in those countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)