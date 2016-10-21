FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-IHG says Q3 room revenue growth slows
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IHG says Q3 room revenue growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* Third quarter trading update

* Global Q3 comparable revPAR up 1.3 pct, and up 1.8 pct Q3 YTD

* Enhanced global scale: 7k rooms opened in Q3, increasing net system size 3.8 pct YoY to 754k rooms

* Building future growth: 19k rooms signed; highest for Q3 since 2008, taking pipeline to 230k rooms

* Despite uncertain environment in some markets, we remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - CEO

* Looking ahead, while industry revPAR growth has slowed, fundamentals for sector, and particularly for IHG, remain compelling - CEO

* Americas revpar was up 1.9 pct in Q3, and 2.2 pct Q3 YTD

* In Americas, performance continued to be impacted by our concentration in oil producing markets, where revPAR was down 7.3 pct

* RevPAR growth in UK reflects solid trading in provinces partially offset by flat performance in London, where industry-wide supply increases impact

* Ongoing challenging trading conditions in France, Turkey and Belgium resulted in significant revPAR declines in those countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.