Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ) :

* Sells housing project in Germany

* Is selling a housing project in Bonn, Germany, to property investor Aberdeen Asset Management for about 132 million Swedish crowns ($14.87 million)

* Completion and handover of project are scheduled for Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8776 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)