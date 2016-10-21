FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Platzer acquires property portfolio worth about SEK 2.8 bln from Volvo
October 21, 2016

BRIEF-Platzer acquires property portfolio worth about SEK 2.8 bln from Volvo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Platzer :

* Acquires property portfolio worth about 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($315.20 million) from Volvo

* Partially financed through a rights issue

* Acquired properties are estimated to have an annual rental value of about 300 million crowns

* Resolved, conditional on general meeting's approval, to carry out a new class B share issue of about 700 million crowns

* Will also obtain new bank financing of up to 1.7 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8833 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

