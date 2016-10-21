BRIEF-Platzer acquires property portfolio worth about SEK 2.8 bln from Volvo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Platzer :

* Acquires property portfolio worth about 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($315.20 million) from Volvo

* Partially financed through a rights issue

* Acquired properties are estimated to have an annual rental value of about 300 million crowns

* Resolved, conditional on general meeting's approval, to carry out a new class B share issue of about 700 million crowns

* Will also obtain new bank financing of up to 1.7 billion crowns